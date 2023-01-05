Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches

WKYT file image of the Kentucky Governor's Mansion.
WKYT file image of the Kentucky Governor's Mansion.(WKYT News)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the deadline to file for the 2023 governor’s race quickly approaches, the race continues to grow crowded.

“I think right now, it’s like a Kentucky basketball game. You walk in the arena, the score is 0-0, and it’s whoever is gonna be working the hardest and reaching the most Kentuckians,” said former UN ambassador and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft.

Craft was one of several Republicans to officially file for Kentucky’s gubernatorial race on Thursday.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also filed.

“We’re gonna go right to the voters,” said Keck. “You’re gonna see a lot of authentic content and a different style campaign.”

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles also added his name to the list.

“It’s a crowded field, with many friends, but I think that we are the ticket that can energize both rural and urban Kentucky and unite our state,” Quarles said.

They’re all looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in this year’s gubernatorial race. He filed for reelection back in December.

“It’s gonna be about who can fulfill the needs of our families and having a pretty special family myself. I think the voters of Kentucky, who know me pretty well by now, know that I will work for them tirelessly each and every day,” Beshear said in December.

Among the crowd is also Democratic candidate Geoff Young and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who filed to run earlier this week.

“Over these last three years, we’ve had a unique opportunity to stand up for the constitutional rights and conservative values and principals of the commonwealth and make sure that going forward there is a governor in Kentucky who understands those shared values,” Cameron said.

The filing deadline for the May primary is Friday, January 6.

