High School Scoreboard - January 4, 2023
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the new year saw plenty of high school teams take the court.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Estill County 64, Greenup County 55, Kentucky 2A - Section 6
Perry County Central 56, Breathitt County 55
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pikeville 70, Prestonsburg 10, 15th Region All “A” Classic
Shelby Valley 51, Betsy Layne 49, 15th Region All “A” Classic
Boyd County 75, Floyd Central 63, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Greenup County 67, Powell County 46, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Breathitt County 67, Jackson City 29
Knott County Central 60, June Buchanan 17
Leslie County 69, Buckhorn 33
Morgan County 71, Lee County 47
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.