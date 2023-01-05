High School Scoreboard - January 4, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the new year saw plenty of high school teams take the court.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Estill County 64, Greenup County 55, Kentucky 2A - Section 6

Perry County Central 56, Breathitt County 55

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville 70, Prestonsburg 10, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Shelby Valley 51, Betsy Layne 49, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Boyd County 75, Floyd Central 63, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Greenup County 67, Powell County 46, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Breathitt County 67, Jackson City 29

Knott County Central 60, June Buchanan 17

Leslie County 69, Buckhorn 33

Morgan County 71, Lee County 47

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after police find large amount of drugs, money during arrest
File Graphic
Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Appalachian Wireless
Appalachian Wireless to stop 3G service in early January

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 3)
MBB: Union vs. St. Andrews - 6:00 p.m.
MBB: Union vs. St. Andrews - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky guts out win over LSU
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High school basketball scores from across the mountains