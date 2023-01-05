High School Scoreboard - January 4, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the new year saw plenty of high school teams take the court.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Estill County 64, Greenup County 55, Kentucky 2A - Section 6

Perry County Central 56, Breathitt County 55

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville 70, Prestonsburg 10, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Shelby Valley 51, Betsy Layne 49, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Boyd County 75, Floyd Central 63, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Greenup County 67, Powell County 46, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Breathitt County 67, Jackson City 29

Knott County Central 60, June Buchanan 17

Leslie County 69, Buckhorn 33

Morgan County 71, Lee County 47

