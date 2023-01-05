Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday.

Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall.

“They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said. “Great program. You look at it and it’s historically one of the greatest programs in FCS. I love that program, love the coaches, love my relationships and I’ve gotten to know some of those teammates and I love those teammates as well so I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith led Hazard in receiving in 2022 with 570 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

