Harlan County city looking for interim police chief

(WRDW)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force.

Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief.

The post states the candidate must be police academy trained and the position will start out at $16 per hour.

If you are interested, you are encouraged to pick up an application at Evarts City Hall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after police find large amount of drugs, money during arrest
File Graphic
Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Appalachian Wireless
Appalachian Wireless to stop 3G service in early January

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says
WYMT First Alert Weather
Drier and cooler days through the weekend before rain chances return
School bus crash kentucky
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash