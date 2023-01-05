Harlan County city looking for interim police chief

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force.

Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief.

The post states the candidate must be police academy trained and the position will start out at $16 per hour.

If you are interested, you are encouraged to pick up an application at Evarts City Hall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

