Gov. Beshear provides update on Kentucky flood relief efforts

Governor Beshear says as of Thursday, the total amount from FEMA is more than $94 million.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly six months since historic flooding destroyed parts of Eastern Kentucky, forcing families to start over.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update about flood relief efforts.

“So far, the total amount from FEMA is more than 94 million dollars. It’s up $600,000 from last week. So, my message to everyone is keep pushing. Keep pursuing your claim. Dollars are still being paid out,” Beshear said.

Beshear says there are also non-profit groups working on home repairs, and in some instances home rebuilding.

