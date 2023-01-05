Gov. Beshear focused on expanding Hydrogen investments, bringing jobs to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is working with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky in an effort to support the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), announced the governor’s office on Thursday.

“Kentucky’s leadership in the automotive and logistics sectors position us as a natural location for economic development in hydrogen,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are looking forward to working with our Appalachian region governors and industry partners to continue to shape a hydrogen economy in Kentucky and across this region.”

The Appalachian region provides major existing resources for ARCH2, including the critical infrastructure required for low-cost natural gas production and storage, existing pipelines and transportation networks and proximity to markets in the Midwest and Northeast, as well as a highly skilled energy workforce.

With its robust infrastructure, strong chemical and manufacturing base, extensive freight and pipeline network and underground storage areas, officials with the governor’s office said Kentucky has the energy infrastructure that is capable of supporting hydrogen production and distribution and hydrogen vehicle infrastructure.

In 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced a $461 million upgrade to its Georgetown manufacturing plant. Starting this year, it will begin assembling integrated dual fuel cell (FC) modules destined for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks.

In July, Interstates 64, 65 and 75 were approved by the Federal Highway Administration as future hydrogen transportation corridors. The approval of the three corridors signals the importance of transportation connectivity to a nationwide hydrogen economy.

“The automotive industry is undergoing fundamental change,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “We’re looking to the future, and alternative fuels will offer consumers more choices to power their drives. Kentucky is already the capital of electric vehicle battery production, and now with three interstates designated as hydrogen fuel corridors, is ideally positioned for a leadership role.”

