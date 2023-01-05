EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding

classroom
classroom(Live 5)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9.

Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago.

“A special thank you to the students and staff of Cowan Elementary for making our Yellow Jackets feel welcomed and sharing your space,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after police find large amount of drugs, money during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
File Graphic
Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner

Latest News

Pilot program aims to dismiss charges of non-violent offenders
A sign with a message of hope for those in addiction: "Recovery is possible."
Great Health Divide | EKY addiction recovery ecosystem is strong, but gaps, high demand remain
WKYT file image of the Kentucky Governor's Mansion.
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches
Traffic Cones
Lane closing planned on Hal Rogers Parkway for bridge repairs, traffic delays possible