EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9.

Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago.

“A special thank you to the students and staff of Cowan Elementary for making our Yellow Jackets feel welcomed and sharing your space,” officials said.

