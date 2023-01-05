EKY coach and first responder discuss student athlete safety following Damar Hamlin injury

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in a routine play, got up and soon after fell back to the turf.

“A lot of times what that is blunt force trauma to the chest and causing a cardiac related issue, which makes the heart go out of rhythm,” said Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nicholas Fleming.

Hamlin received CPR on the field, was shocked by an AED and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati where he is still recovering.

This injury has spurred thoughts from coaches here in the region about their preparedness.

“You know, in case it does- something happens, you know, all of our coaches go through CPR, AED training, we have two AED’s down here by the football field, and one in every athletic complex we have,” said Pikeville High School Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletics Director Chris McNamee.

At many sporting events across the region, such as at Pikeville High School, an ambulance an EMTs are on scene at all times.

“You know, time is of the essence,” said Fleming, “so with us being present, us having the proper training and the proper equipment, I feel like it’s important, critically important, and could be life or death, in that case.”

McNamee added the safety of student athletes comes first here in the region and across the state.

“Player safety is always at the forefront of our school district and the KHSAA, you know, that’s what it’s all about,” said McNamee. “We want them to have a great experience, we want them to compete, we want them to win, but more than anything, we want them to be safe in everything that they do.”

In a recent tweet from the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin is said to be in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.