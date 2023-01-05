Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis says his county is seeing an increase in county road sign thefts.

Lewis said he believes the people stealing the signs are between the ages of 15 and 23.

“These individuals are looking for a thrill and a trophy to show off,” he said in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time the county has experienced people stealing road signs. In April 2022, the fiscal court received reports of stolen signs.

Lewis added the stolen signs could pose an issue for first responders who can not find a home in the event of an emergency.

“These individuals do not think far enough ahead to realize it could be their own family who may die, lose a home to fire, or suffer other catastrophic happenings because EMS, Fire, or Law Enforcement drives right by their road,” he said.

Replacing one sign costs taxpayers more than $100.

If you have any information you are asked to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office at 606-738-5422 or the judge-executive’s office at 606-738-5826.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

