Drier and cooler days through the weekend before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mild days we had earlier this month are now a thing of the past, at least for now. It does look like we will stay mainly dry for a couple of days though.

Today and Tonight

While it will not as warm as it was yesterday today, we still should see a mix of sun and clouds. After starting the morning in the 30s and 40s, we will climb back into the low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, I think we stay mostly dry, but I won’t rule out a stray sprinkle or shower overnight. Depending on when the moisture comes through, it might even be a flurry. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We’re right back into the mix of sun and clouds for Friday, but I think we could see a few more clouds at times to wrap up the work and school week. Highs will be cooler, only making it into the mid-40s during the day and dropping back into the mid-30s overnight.

Scattered shower chances are possible both weekend days under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the mid-40s on Saturday and climb to around 50 on Sunday.

We dry back out at times next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stay closer to normal for this time of the year, back into the 40s and 50s.

