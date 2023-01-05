Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

