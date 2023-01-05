Committee advances bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again

Kentucky tax changes
Kentucky tax changes(WBKO)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers made another step towards lowering the state income tax.

Legislation passed during the 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023.

Now, lawmakers advanced a measure to drop it further.

The Budget Committee voted 16-4 Thursday morning to lower the income tax to 4%, effective January 2024.

Republicans said the state is doing well and will continue to do so under their leadership. However, Democrats said this only helps the wealthy and will hurt the poor.

The bill moved to the full House, and officials said it could be taken up as early as Thursday afternoon when the House gavels in at 2 p.m.

Friday is the last day of the first part of this year’s session.

After Friday, lawmakers will return in February for the final 26 days of the session.

