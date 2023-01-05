Calmer weather continues to finish the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and stormy start to this work week, things are finally looking a little more normal around here as we head into this week’s finish.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Chillier weather is back in the forecast as partly to mostly clear skies allow temperatures to drop as we head through the overnight hours. Lows are expected to drop back into the middle 30s as we head through tonight.

A chilly night leads into a nice and rather average day on our Friday. The cooler air remains in place with highs staying a degree or two lower than where we should be for this time of year, in the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine on a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler temperatures return overnight with temperatures staying in the middle 30s.

This Weekend and Beyond

Another system tries to push into the region as we head toward the weekend timeframe, bringing the potential for more scattered showers into the forecast as we head into the day on Saturday. Highs remain slightly above average in the middle to upper 40s. I can’t completely rule out a flurry or two mixing in with any passing showers on Saturday night as we fall back into the middle to upper 40s.

A few showers could linger into early on Sunday, but things look to dry out as we head through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week. Highs remain slightly above average in the middle to upper 40s to right around 50º for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.