Arkansas mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name

By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – The son of President Joe Biden is being sued by an Arkansas woman who wants her daughter to have the Biden last name.

According to a document filed in Independence County in December 2022, Lunden Roberts is asking the court to change her daughter’s name to Biden.

“The Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful,” the filing stated.

The court filing also lists several Biden family members throughout before asking the court to issue the name change.

The plaintiff’s attorney described the child’s father, Hunter Biden, as a “wildly successful businessman, acquiring seats on the board of a foreign corporation making a good salary, fundraising from overseas investors, working for large credit card companies, acting as a powerful lobbyist, and is now, apparently, a famous artist.”

In referencing President Biden, the lawsuit states in part that the child’s grandfather is “currently President of the United States,” and goes on to say that “the child would benefit from carrying the Biden family name.”

In the request for a name change, Robert’s attorney said the change would not cause any difficulty or harassment to the child but would instead “open opportunities for her just like it has for other members of the Biden family.”

It also said the Bidens were “estranged” from the child and asked that her name be changed so she may “undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family.”

Roberts first sued Hunter Biden in May 2019 when she asked for a court to determine the paternity of her child and order Biden to pay child support. It was determined in November 2019 that Hunter Biden was the child’s father and a court issued a final ruling in March 2020.

Biden is now requesting the child support be reset in a filing issued in September 2022, stating Biden had a “substantial material change” in his finances, including his income.

