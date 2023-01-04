Secretary of State says Kentucky’s election plan needs some tweaking

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Once again, lawmakers met to talk about Kentucky’s process for elections.

In November, Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state election officials during a legislative panel meeting.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams told legislators the overall election plan does not need an overhaul, but it does need to be tweaked.

Representative Jason Nemes, who represents Oldham County, said Election Day was a nightmare for some. He said some people had trouble parking, and elderly people had to cross a dangerous road. Then, they had to wait in a line that wrapped around a school to vote.

“I think what we saw was an absolute abomination,” Nemes added.

Lawmakers also discussed whether voting centers are the right move or if everyone needs a traditional precinct.

Overall, Adams said Kentucky is a model for the nation because its lawmakers, governor and others have made it easier to vote but harder to cheat. However, he said more legislation may be needed to fix some problems.

“What I asked them for today, specifically, is to increase the number of voting locations. There’s some tools they could use to do that. One is to give our office additional authority to veto plans at the local level that reduce the places to vote,” Adams added.

The Secretary of State also said he believes the General Assembly has done a great job working in a bipartisan fashion to make sure the election process is a smooth one.

