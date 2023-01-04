Rain chances linger early, front moves through taking temps down later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible early today, but I think we see some late-day sunshine and one more day of milder temps.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start off our Wednesday with some rain chances that should move out by lunchtime. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s when you wake up. Take your rain gear with you as you head out the door. Temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon as the skies clear out.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and cooler conditions as the front exits the region. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday and Friday look pretty nice, if not cooler. We should see a mix of sun and clouds both days. Highs will top out near 50 on Thursday and only get into the mid-40s on Friday. Lows both nights will be in the 30s.

The weekend could be a bit soggy at times, with scattered rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. The chances should wrap up fairly early on Sunday though. We’ll spend Saturday in the 40s for highs, but Sunday is trying to trend a little warmer, so I think we make it back into the low 50s.

The first half of next week looks mainly dry with some fairly seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.