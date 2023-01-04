One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County.

Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman bleeding and screaming for help. They quickly discovered she had been stabbed ‘numerous’ times.

The Pound Rescue Squad responded and took the woman, who was not identified, to a hospital. We do not know her current condition, but are told she is recovering from her injuries.

The investigation into the incident led police to a suspect, Kerry Wynn, of Pound. He was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and attempted murder. He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield on no bond.

