Normal weather returning for late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a mild, muggy, and stormy start to 2023, things are finally getting a little closer to normal as we head toward the end of this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to keep an eye on clearing skies as we head through tonight. That coincides with much cooler and drier air filtering into the mountains from the northwest during the overnight hours. Overnight lows continue to tumble down into the lower 40s and even upper 30s in some spots as skies continue to clear.

We’ll see a mostly sunny start to our Thursday with the possibility for a few more clouds sneaking in as we head through the afternoon. Highs stay above normal, but not aggressively so, in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Really will feel like winter overnight with lows falling back into the lower to middle 30s at night.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Following a cool and dry day on Friday, another system will make a run at the region as we head into the weekend timeframe. We’ll see some scattered showers break out during the day on Saturday as highs get up into the middle 40s. As overnight lows fall into the upper 30s, we could see a few flakes mix in, but no big deal expected. Showers could continue into early on Sunday, with clouds staying in place through the early parts of the day. Highs stay slightly above average in the middle 40s.

We’re keeping things relatively calm into the new week with some sunshine to start through the first half of the week. We could see a stray shower, but things look to stay mostly dry, at least for now, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.