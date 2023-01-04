Man facing charges after police find large amount of drugs, money during arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing a host of charges following a recent arrest.

Deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London Tuesday morning just before 1:30.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, Marty Allen Hart, 38, of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession.

Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county.

Hart is charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.