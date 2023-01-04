Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash

(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek.

The Industrial Parkway reopened around 10:30 p.m., according to Greenup County 911.

Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south.

Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports.

The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
File Graphic
Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
As of the Tuesday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center moved more of the region into a...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Chuck Johnson
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department
LKLP COMMUNITY ACTION
LIHEAP program set to open crisis component
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
Angie Hatton
Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office