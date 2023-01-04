LIHEAP program set to open crisis component

LKLP COMMUNITY ACTION
LKLP COMMUNITY ACTION(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The low-income home energy assistance program was created to help low-income households pay home heating cost.

“It is to help people that are in a crisis situation that are either close to having their electricity disconnected, they have a disconnect notice or a cut off notice or a past due notice,” said Rick Baker, LKLP executive director.

On Monday, January 9, the application opens for the crisis component.

“We always see an increase in calls especially around the holidays because traditionally you have more heating utility cost involved in the winter months. Especially when we experience the temperatures that we did last week,” he said.

Baker said they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.

In order to apply, applicants must provide the following documents:

  1. Proof of social security number or permanent residence card for each member of the household.
  2. Proof of all household members income from the previous month.
  3. Most current heating bill or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent.
  4. The account number or name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Baker also said there is another program they are encouraging people to apply for to help decrease the cost of electric bills.

“The one other really good option that we have for families to apply for is weatherization. Where we go in and we can weatherize someone’s home, and that reduced their energy cost long term, basically forever. By adding insulation and doing other weatherization measures to the home,” he said.

Weatherization will help reduce the long-term energy burden on homes. For assistance with either of these programs, call your local community action agency.

