Ky. domestic violence shelters, outpatient recovery centers seeking donations for clients

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the holiday season, many of us are inspired to give back to local outreach organizations and shelters.

However, for some local facilities, staff members are asking that the season of giving extend beyond the holidays.

For facilities like Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, it cares for hundreds of survivors throughout the year. To meet the needs of survivors, the shelter seeks donations for the stuff we take for granted like shampoo, diapers, or even toilet paper.

”You know, we need socks, sleepwear, blankets; we’re constantly in need of something, so giving all through the year is very much appreciated, not just the holidays,” said Valeria Smith, a community court advocate with the shelter.

The same principles apply to the Beacons of Hope Residential Treatment Center in Perry County. Staff members with this facility said many of the women coming in have nothing but the clothes on their back. Through offering toiletries and clothing, these clients feel more at home and have a better likelihood of finishing their programs.

“If they come in and they don’t feel welcome, they’re not as likely to stay,” said Jennifer McIntyre, Beacons of Hope Residential Campus Director.

Both the Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services shelter and Beacons of Hope rely on donations to serve the people they help.

In a few weeks, Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services will be partnering with local businesses to host a ‘Shop and Share’ event, where people have the chance to buy and donate items that the shelter needs while shopping for themselves.

