Kentucky lawmaker files bill to ban TikTok from state devices, networks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.
The legislation would also prevent people from using TikTok on state government networks.
The federal government and several cities, states, and schools have also banned the app recently.
Security experts say it could expose user data to the Chinese government.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.