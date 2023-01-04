Kentucky lawmaker files bill to ban TikTok from state devices, networks

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.(Photo: CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.

The legislation would also prevent people from using TikTok on state government networks.

The federal government and several cities, states, and schools have also banned the app recently.

Security experts say it could expose user data to the Chinese government.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
File Graphic
Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
As of the Tuesday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center moved more of the region into a...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

LKLP COMMUNITY ACTION
LIHEAP program set to open crisis component
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
Angie Hatton
Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office
Gov. Andy Beshear named States’ co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission