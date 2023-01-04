Kentucky guts out win over LSU

Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Evan Hatter and John Lowe
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a solid win over their rivals down I-64 on New Year’s Eve, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team took Cawood’s Court again for their SEC home opener and picked up a 74-71 win over LSU.

The Wildcats struck early with a quick three and a thunderous dunk fueling an early lead over the Bayou Bengals.

The teams would trade a one point lead through much of the first half. Kentucky ballooned up to a 10-point lead with 10:42 to play, but a quick 8-0 Tiger run cut the Cats’ lead down to two.

For the next few minutes, both teams stayed to within a possession until Jacob Toppin hit a three-pointer with 1:24 to go to put Kentucky up 70-66. After Hannibal responded with a layup. Cason Wallace followed up with a bucket to go back up four. LSU was called for an offensive foul against Oscar Tshiebwe, forcing the Tigers to start fouling down four.

During a desperation three, Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes, who made all three foul shots with nine seconds to go to cut Kentucky’s lead to 72-71.

Jacob Toppin was fouled with three seconds left, made both free throws and LSU did not get a three-pointer to send it into overtime to fall.

LSU’s KJ Williams led all scorers with 23 points. Oscar Tshiebwe led the team in rebounds, notching another double-double with 19 points and 16 boards. Toppin led Kentucky with 21 points. Wheeler led the Wildcats with nine assists.

Kentucky improves to 10-4 and 1-1 in the SEC with the win Tuesday night. Another big road test on the way for the Cats, visiting Coleman Coliseum to take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide. That game tips off at 1:00 p.m. and will also be televised on ESPN.

