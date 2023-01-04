Kentucky guts out win over LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a solid win over their rivals down I-64 on New Year’s Eve, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team took Cawood’s Court again for their SEC home opener and picked up a 74-71 win over LSU.

The Wildcats struck early with a quick three and a thunderous dunk fueling an early lead over the Bayou Bengals.

The teams would trade a one point lead through much of the first half. Kentucky ballooned up to a 10-point lead with 10:42 to play, but a quick 8-0 Tiger run cut the Cats’ lead down to two.

For the next few minutes, both teams stayed to within a possession until Jacob Toppin hit a three-pointer with 1:24 to go to put Kentucky up 70-66. After Hannibal responded with a layup. Cason Wallace followed up with a bucket to go back up four. LSU was called for an offensive foul against Oscar Tshiebwe, forcing the Tigers to start fouling down four.

During a desperation three, Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes, who made all three foul shots with nine seconds to go to cut Kentucky’s lead to 72-71.

Jacob Toppin was fouled with three seconds left, made both free throws and LSU did not get a three-pointer to send it into overtime to fall.

LSU’s KJ Williams led all scorers with 23 points. Oscar Tshiebwe led the team in rebounds, notching another double-double with 19 points and 16 boards. Toppin led Kentucky with 21 points. Wheeler led the Wildcats with nine assists.

Kentucky improves to 10-4 and 1-1 in the SEC with the win Tuesday night. Another big road test on the way for the Cats, visiting Coleman Coliseum to take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide. That game tips off at 1:00 p.m. and will also be televised on ESPN.

