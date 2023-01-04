Housing Development Alliance officials hope for housing support during legislative session

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new $150 million housing recovery strategy will be on the docket for the regular legislative session this year.

AHEART, or Affordable Housing Emergency Recovery Trust fund, would help lay out a groundwork for how Kentucky responds to disasters and provide immediate funding for disaster recovery.

Included in the 150 million dollars would be money for new homes and repairs for flood victims.

State Senator Brandon Smith is in support of the new fund.

“We know that there are places that people pay a very high rate for that not that great, but it’s your only option, so we already had a crises before that wasn’t being addressed, and this flood simply pushed it to a whole different level,” he said

Scott McReynolds is the Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. HDA is an AHEART partner.

McReynolds says Eastern Kentucky flood relief can not rely on private donations alone.

“I think the Team Eastern Kentucky, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky have raised maybe 20 to 25 million dollars and when that is just a drop in the bucket compared to the need is just a sign to how big the need is.”

While McReynolds is unsure if AHEART will pass, he is hopeful this session will provide relief for Eastern Kentucky.

“While I have been loud about housing, I’m not the only member who truly cares about it,” said Smith. “The issues come to front from the budget and my request for it, there have been a lot of members who have come forward.”

McReynolds says only four percent of Eastern Kentuckians have flood insurance.

