High School Scoreboard (Jan. 3)

(WYMT) - It’s that time of the season. All “A” and Kentucky 2A action is starting to heat up across the mountains.

BOYS

Lawrence County 72, Belfry 61 (Kentucky 2A Section 8)

McCreary Central 61, Bell County 49 (Kentucky 2A Section 7)

Whitley County 80, Knox Central 55 (Kentucky 2A Section 7)

Betsy Layne 67, Knott Central 59

Danville 71, Southwestern 69

Lee County 88, Buckhorn 83

Lincoln County 76, Pulaski County 49

Magoffin County 65, Wolfe County 46

Martin County 86, Johnson Central 66

Morgan County 69, West Carter 55

Owsley County 77, Jenkins 76

Paintsville 58, Prestonsburg 52

Shelby Valley 70, Phelps 30

Somerset 67, Rockcastle County 61

Wayne County 81, Somerset Christian 66

Williamsburg 77, Lynn Camp 72

GIRLS

Jackson County 72, Lynn Camp 29 (13th Region All “A”)

Martin County 61, Paintsville 56 (OT/15th Region All “A”)

Phelps 73, Jenkins 45 (15th Region All “A”)

Bell County 62, Perry Central 54 (Kentucky 2A Section 7)

Knox Central 62, McCreary Central 32 (Kentucky 2A Section 7)

Lawrence County 68, Belfry 35 (Kentucky 2A Section 8)

Pulaski County 70, North Laurel 65

Rockcastle County 48, Somerset 44

South Laurel 78, Harlan County 59

Southwestern 68, Corbin 57

Williamsburg 54, Bluegrass United 53

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.