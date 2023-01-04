Gov. Andy Beshear named States’ co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top official has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2023.

As part of the new role, Gov. Andy Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to lead the commission in bolstering economic and community growth across the 13 states of the region. Kentucky will also host ARC’s annual conference in the fall of 2023.

“I am honored to have been chosen by my fellow Appalachian governors to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC investments are building better lives for current and future generations here in Kentucky and across the ARC region,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Access to quality health care, a good paying job and clean water should not be determined by your zip code. I want to thank my fellow ARC governors for entrusting me with this role, and I look forward to continuing our important work together.”

Gov. Beshear will serve as ARC’s 70th states’ co-chair and the first from Kentucky since his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, served in the role in 2015.

