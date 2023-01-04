Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - She is perhaps one of the best known names in Eastern Kentucky politics. Former state representative, former House Minority Whip and Letcher County native Angie Hatton took office in 2016.

The 94th District originally covered all of Letcher County along with part of Pike County. Recent redistricting added part of Harlan County into the mix.

”I’m really proud of my ability to be objective about things,” she said. “I’m really proud of a lot of the stands that I took and the courage I was able to muster to stand up to some really big forces.”

Hatton said she went to work every day for the people of her district.

As she looks back on her career, she is proud to say she was able to work on several notable projects. For example, like bringing water to the Eolia community and repairing roads in the counties she represented.

While she is registered as a democrat, she says she took her mountain values to Frankfort with her.

”If you look at my voting record, I switched back and forth which party I was voting for,” she added. “I was able to stand up to either party, if that what was right for my district.”

In March of 2022, Hatton, along with a bi-partisan group of lawmakers from our region, opposed the sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities for nearly $3 billion. They opposed the sale because they believed it would benefit the company more than it would Eastern Kentucky.

Two months later, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved the sale.

”It was $589 million in profit that we felt was undue windfall for Kentucky Power.”

Devastating and deadly flooding hit parts of her district during the summer of last year. She recalled some of the stories of heroism and loss.

”I’ve told the story a couple of times about a woman, we were handing her a soup, she said ‘I don’t have a can opener’, we handed her a can opener. She said ‘I don’t have a pot,’ then she just said ‘Oh my god, I don’t even have a pot.’”

She says while there is still a long way to go on the road to recovery, she is pleased with how fast her home county and others affected have bounced back.

”In the grand scheme of things, folks from other places, who are dealing with volunteers and disasters from all across the country and the world, tell us that we are ahead, especially here in Letcher County, that we have responded more quickly,” Hatton said.

We asked her what she would like the current general assembly to get done during its session. One of the topics she mentioned was legalizing medical marijuana use.

Last year, she says the bill she co-sponsored passed in the house, but didn’t make it in the senate. She added people with certain medical conditions could benefit from it.

”I think we just need to have it heard, you know, let it be heard,” she said. “Let people have the opportunity to come forward. to testify in committee and to have the majority of Kentuckians opinion on this have some sway.”

As she decides on what to do next, she offers advice to her successor, Republican Pike County native Dr. Jacob Justice.

”Do his best to not live in an echo chamber, in a vacuum, where you only listen to one side of an argument,” she said. “To please educate himself on both sides of an issue as it relates to Eastern Kentucky.”

WYMT reached out to Representative Justice for comment on Hatton’s advice and his plans for the 94th District. We have not heard back.

