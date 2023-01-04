Dollywood to host entertainer auditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans may soon get their shot at performing at Dollywood; the theme park is set to host entertainer auditions through January.

The park is gearing up for its 2023 season, which starts in March. Between then and now, Dollywood is planning to host auditions for cast singers, dancers, actors and costume characters.

Auditions are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22 at Dollywood, as well as at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, Jan. 28. Dollywood is looking for people who can work full-time, part-time, or even seasonally over the summer or Christmas holiday.

Those interested in registering need to be at least 18 years old. Singers will need to prepare a verse and chorus of two songs in their preferred style, and should bring clearly marked sheet music in the correct key. Actors should prepare a comedic selection and everyone interested should bring a resume and headshot.

