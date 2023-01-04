Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday.

Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998.

Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family.

“Chuck has a long history in law enforcement, and we think he’s going to be a great asset to our police department,” Mayor Randall Weddle said.

Johnson worked as an officer for the London Police Department for four years.

He accepted a position with Kentucky State Police in 2002 and worked there for five years.

Johnson started serving with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in 2007.

“It’s such an honor to lead this department, to help move it forward, to become the top notch department I know it can be and will be,” Johnson said. “I’ve always had a fondness for the LPD. It’s where I started my career.”

Johnson said his experience at different police agencies has prepared him to take leadership roles.

“Working with different departments, officers and supervisors from all over the state. I learned a lot from those experiences,” he said. “I took the things that made the good supervisors successful, and I implemented those into my management style. I even learned from the bad supervisors, to make sure I didn’t do those things.”

Johnson said his primary goal as police chief is to have a proactive approach to law enforcement. He also wants his officers to project professionalism and integrity in all aspects of their work.

“I want our officers to be out on the community, out in the apartment complexes and interacting with the public,” he said. “That’s how you build a rapport, and also how you find violations. About 75-85 percent of all crime is drug related. The war on drugs may be endless, but it’s a battle we need to keep fighting, especially now that fentanyl is killing people left and right. We’re going to be proactive in our drug enforcement.”

During a meeting with the police department on Tuesday, Johnson said the officers will receive all of the training, equipment, support and leadership needed to mold them into a police department that is respected across the state.

“Just as important, I want to make sure the officers know I stand with them, in front of them and behind them,” he said. “I will be working hand-in-hand with them. I won’t be leading from the sidelines. They will not outwork me, and I won’t ask them to do things that I’m not willing to do.”

