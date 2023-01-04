Appalachian Wireless to stop 3G service in early January

Appalachian Wireless
Appalachian Wireless(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless is upgrading its services.

A news release from the company said it will shutdown its “3G/CDMA” network in early January 2023.

The company switched its data service over to 4G/LTE in December. It has encouraged customers with older devices to switch to a device with “Voice over LTE” (VoLTE) service.

Customers who have not upgraded their devices will be unable to make or receive phone calls, this also includes 911 calls. Also, those customers will be unable to send or receive text messages or use their data services.

Customers with newer devices will not see an interruption in services.

One of the reasons cell phone providers must shutdown their 3G networks is so they can expand their 4G/LTE and 5G services. Appalachian Wireless announced in 2022 that work is underway on its 5G network.

To see more about the 3G shutdown click here.

