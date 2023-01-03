Winter weather increases water woes in Martin County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County’s water woes continue, only heightened by the winter weather that left many disconnected.

A main water line break kicked off a chain reaction of breaks throughout the county, leaving some communities tapped out for more than 10 days.

As crews worked through the holidays to restore access to the people in the impacted communities, small breaks continued to cause issues.

“Right now we’re using the approach of: if doesn’t matter how big the leak is. If it’s a leak we have to fix it right away,” said Alliance Water Resources Division Manager Craig Miller. “Having some difficulties getting water that way, because we can’t maintain tank levels in the county to push water out to the farther points.”

The district turned off water to its customers overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. working to regain as much of a pool of water as possible in its main tank. However, a leak in downtown Inez was found- among several other leaks impacting pressure- forcing crews to spend the majority of Monday working on the line.

Miller said the outlying areas in the county are unable to receive water pressure when the main pool of water is not full. And with so many leaks, the reserve is too low to keep up with the demand of the communities. So, work crews have been focusing on all of the leaks to make sure the water gets flowing again.

Community members, however, have shared concerns. From those who have gone up to 11 days without water, to those who have to boil the water they now have access to, customers say they want to see change and connection in the new year.

“Pretty steady job just trying to, you know, get the regular drinking water,” said community member Paul Johnson.

Miller said he hopes to see the water restored by Tuesday, when students are expected to return to school, and the crews have worked hard to make it happen.

“My goal is to ensure that all these children can get back to school. I don’t want the school to shut down, so that’s what I’m working hard for,” Miller said.

A state of emergency was declared in the county last week. Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said the declaration will stay in effect until the water system is stabilized, at which point there will be discussions with Alliance to dive into the latest crisis.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.