West Virginia school bus driver arrested on DUI charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A school bus driver has been arrested by West Virginia State Police following an accident that sent six students to the hospital back in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed his bus into a utility pole on September 12, 2022.

Officials say about 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay.

Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Collie was arrested on January 3rd.

No further details are available right now.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.