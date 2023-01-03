Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight, near record temps possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day at this point, you need to stay weather aware and keep that First Alert Weather app handy in case things change quickly.

Today and Tonight

It will a mild morning across the region. We will see mainly cloudy skies for a little while before the shower and storm chances pick up later this morning heading into the afternoon hours. As of the early AM update, the Storm Prediction Center did not change our day 1 outlook from the day 2 outlook that was released at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. About half of the region is under a low-end severe threat with a small sliver of Southern Kentucky under a level 2 slight risk.

In the early Tuesday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center kept parts of the region under a marginal 1 out of 5 severe risk with the southern part of Wayne County, KY under a slight 2 out of 5 risk. (WYMT Weather)

The next SPC update will happen around 9 a.m. If more of the region gets added to either risk, we will re-evaluate on a possible First Alert Weather Day. While our neighbors in Western and South Central had some tornado warnings overnight, our main concern with this system for us is the chance for damaging wind and heavy rain. While we can never rule out a brief spin-up tornado, especially out near I-75 and west, the chance is super low. I can’t stress that enough. Just be on guard today and tonight.

Temperature-wise, we could break some records today if we make it to our forecast high of 71. The records at both NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport are both 70 set back in 2000. It definitely won’t feel like early January.

Once the rain gets started, it will come in waves off and on through the evening and into the overnight hours. Lows will only drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

The shower and storm chances will linger into early Wednesday as the front moves through our region. I think most of the activity should wrap up by lunchtime. We should still make it into the mid to upper 60s before the temperatures start dropping behind the front. Skies will clear too. We might even see some afternoon sunshine. Lows will drop into the upper 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

We return to a more normal January temperature pattern for Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. I think we could see a few more clouds on Friday. Highs will be near 50 on Thursday and in the low to mid 40s on Friday.

