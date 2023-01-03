New legislative session begins for lawmakers on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A new session of the Kentucky General Assembly is getting underway Tuesday.

Kentucky lawmakers could tackle a wide range of issues from flood relief, income taxes, and possibly medical marijuana and sports betting.

They will have 30 days to get their work done.

House and Senate members are swearing in new members Tuesday and taking care of organizational matters, but will also tackle a number of issues from fiscal responsibility, taxes, and possibly education-related issues.

Last summer, both sides came together to pass bipartisan flood relief for Eastern Kentucky and there is word more aid could be coming to that region.

Some lawmakers also plan to hold a rally to push a constitutional amendment to decriminalize personal amounts of marijuana. There was another rally is also planned against income tax reductions.

Taxes could be a hot-button issue this session.

Some lawmakers also say there needs to be something done to address the statewide teacher shortage and some also want Kentucky to have universal preschool.

The legislature will adjourn Friday, then reconvene on February 7, and must adjourn the session at midnight on March 30.

