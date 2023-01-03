Leslie County school launched new teaching program to spark early interest in teaching

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Area Technology Center is now offering a Teaching and Learning Pathway.

“I’m passionate about what I do, and I want these kids to know that they can make a difference in the lives of others for sure. For sure and I think that’s what teachers they make a difference,” said instructor Kristy Roark.

The program currently has around 40 students’ grades 10th through 12th grade. The students learn how to read curriculum requirements, create lesson plans and get hands on experience through a clinical or internship at a local elementary school.

“They’re going to work there. They’re going to be in the classrooms. We’re going to let them choose what grade level they want to go in, and just kind of visit around and even get into special ed classrooms. So, we feel like that is really important and that just gives them the indication whether or not they want to be a teacher,” she said.

Students in the program said they are already loving the opportunities it is bringing.

“I just think that this program, this teaching program is a very good opportunity and it’s something new. I just think Mrs. Kristy teaching this class makes it a lot better. I just think she is the perfect fit for this course and to be the teacher for it,” said a student in the program.

The school has also been working with Hazard Community and Technical College creating a plan for students to earn dual credits.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.