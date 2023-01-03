KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green

Farmers gather from across the state at Fruit and Vegetable conference
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth.

The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s agricultural industry.

Cindy Finneseth, executive director of the Kentucky Horticulture Council, said, “It’s designed to be different educational tracks to meet the needs of the different grower segments. So we’ll try to bring in things that are trends in the industry, emerging needs, that sort of thing, and then of course the traditional content that we always do, fruit production, vegetable production.”

The conference also creates opportunities for young farmers to find their own place in the agricultural industry, allowing them to learn from an older generation while introducing that generation to new ideas.

Carter Howell, a farmer at Need More Acres Farm, said, “I think, for the older generation, to be able to see that kids are interested in this, we can teach them, and also as a younger generation, teach the older farmers to be able to just... not take us in but to be able to work with us.”

Conference representatives hope that young people continue to take interest in farming and growing, and continue to build from what they’ve already been taught.

“I think the average farmer is 58 years old in Kentucky. We do offer free registration for students because we want those younger folks to come to the programs and learn, meet people, meet growers and see what growers do kind of as their careers,” said Finneseth.

Regardless of their experience level, farmers gathered at the conference have come to learn from one another and create a better future for growers across Kentucky.

Elizabeth Howell, a camp counselor at Need More Acres Farm, said, “There are so many amazing people here and like, every year coming back and realizing that these people have spent every single day since the last time I’ve saw them coming up with new ideas of ways of farming and it’s just amazing that every year I come back, there’s always something new.”

The conference continues into Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Attendees are welcome to register at the event, or online beforehand.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
File Graphic
Update: Victim in officer-involved shooting in Perry County identified
As of the Tuesday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center moved more of the region into a...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain chances linger early, front moves through taking temps down later
Legislative Update - 4:30 p.m.
Legislative Update - 4:30 p.m.
Brandon Smith and AHEART Housing - 11:00 p.m.
Brandon Smith and AHEART Housing - 11:00 p.m.
David Davies Funeral - 4:30 p.m.
David Davies Funeral - 4:30 p.m.
Leslie County Teachers - 6:00 p.m.
Leslie County Teachers - 6:00 p.m.