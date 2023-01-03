Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Late last week, the justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court issued their opinion in a case involving Governor Andy Beshear and the state legislature and new laws limiting his powers during emergencies.

On December 29th, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the lawsuit the Governor filed against the top leaders of both the House and the Senate after he claimed they went against the state constitution with the new legislation passed during the 2021 session.

In the decision, outgoing Chief Justice John Minton wrote on behalf of himself and his fellow justices that “we conclude that the legislative defendants are immune from suit on this record.”

You can read the text of the document here.

In a statement, Senate President Robert Stivers from Manchester praised the ruling as a “monumental victory for the legislative branch” and to the residents of Kentucky who voted to send them there. You can read his statement below.

