High school basketball scores from across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Monday, January 2, 2022.
Boys Basketball:
Estill County, 68, Powell County, 51, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Pike County Central, 67, Boyd County, 58, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Danville Christian, 55, Corbin, 51
Jackson City, 79, Owsley County, 63
Lynn Camp, 80, Wellspring Guardians (Richmond), 47
Morgan County, 81, Bath County, 54
Girls Basketball:
Barbourville, 56, Williamsburg, 50, 13th Region All “A” Classic
Harlan, 54, Middlesboro, 23, 13th Region All “A” Classic
Pikeville, 76, East Ridge, 14, 15th Region All “A” Classic
Boyd County, 66, Pike County Central, 46, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Powell County, 61, Estill County, 58, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Hazard, 65, Clay County, 45
Letcher County Central, 68, Shelby Valley, 32
