High school basketball scores from across the mountains

By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Monday, January 2, 2022.

Boys Basketball:

Estill County, 68, Powell County, 51, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Pike County Central, 67, Boyd County, 58, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Danville Christian, 55, Corbin, 51

Jackson City, 79, Owsley County, 63

Lynn Camp, 80, Wellspring Guardians (Richmond), 47

Morgan County, 81, Bath County, 54

Girls Basketball:

Barbourville, 56, Williamsburg, 50, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Harlan, 54, Middlesboro, 23, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Pikeville, 76, East Ridge, 14, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Boyd County, 66, Pike County Central, 46, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Powell County, 61, Estill County, 58, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Hazard, 65, Clay County, 45

Letcher County Central, 68, Shelby Valley, 32

