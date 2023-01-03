Health experts stress the importance of CPR in wake of Damar Hamlin collapse

Published: Jan. 3, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills took a frightening turn. Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and had to be administered CPR.

It was a seemingly routine tackle, but it led to a serious and dire health emergency.

Dr. Marc Cormier is an associate professor of sports psychology at UK and watched the NFL’s emergency action plan unfold on live tv.

“What we saw yesterday, even in the 10 minutes, which seemed like it lasted forever, but we also saw with the response was the human element, and I think the human element took precedent in this situation,” said Cormier.

Players and fans stood in horror. Some hit their knees to pray. Others consoled each other as they awaited any sort of news or update.

Dr. Mary Sheppard with UK Healthcare says 90% of cardiac arrests that happen lead to a fatality and 46% of bystanders perform CPR.

She would like to see more lifesavers trained and prepared to act and increased accessibility to AEDs.

“It is critical that we increase that incidence of people who are comfortable performing CPR from 46, and to my opinion, my goal would be 100%,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard says those are seconds and moments a person can never get back, and the quicker their heart restarts, the better the outcome.

It’s a skill set that can never go to waste and could mean a world of difference to a patient in distress.

