Harlan Boys’ Choir alumni, Harlan community gathers to celebrate life and legacy of David Davies

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - His students were heard around the world, but for one Southeastern Kentucky community, he was known as more than just a choir director.

David Davies died on December 28th. On Tuesday, former students, family and friends gathered to sing a few more songs as they remembered and honored the man whose legacy continues to echo throughout the mountains.

“You just can’t replace somebody like this and its tough,” said former Harlan Boys’ Choir member Harry Creech.

During Davies’ service, those who knew him best shared their fondest memories and performed his favorite song, “Hold On To Your Dreams.”

“Those of us who are left behind, we need to pick up his mantle and carry forth because that’s what he would want us to do, to continue the tradition of our music, our boys’ choir, and our independent school district; that we continue to foster music and the arts throughout our schools and our young people,” said former boys’ choir member Fred Howard.

Davies was celebrated as an educator, a mentor and a proud Green Dragon through the performance of Harlan’s school chant.

“Harlan County knows Mr. Davies and he’s gonna be missed,” said Marilyn Schraeder, Harlan Independent Schools Choral Director.

Those in attendance said Davies’ legacy will continue to be heard for many years to come.

“We said that he joined the heavenly choir, but he’s probably directing them too, or he’s gonna tell me I’m doing something wrong, but I hope not. I hope he’s well pleased,” said Schraeder.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.