FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: brief gusty winds, brief heavy rain possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are seeing near record high temperatures this afternoon, but more average weather isn’t far off...at least, it’s on the other side of this strong cold front. That has triggered a WYMT First Alert Weather Day that continues through early tomorrow.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and thunderstorms look to continue to linger as we head through the nighttime hours as we continue to watch our strong cold front move toward the mountains during the overnight hours. Still not expecting much severe weather, but any storm could have some brief gusty winds, thunder and lightning, and some brief heavy rain. With showers in place, we look to continue to see very mild conditions overnight. Overnight lows look to stay in the middle to upper 50s overnight, not far from record warm territory for this time of year!

Cooler air starts to work in after a warm start to the day on Wednesday. Some showers and storms linger early, before the front moves into the region. Highs should get up into the lower 60s before we dry out and try to clear out late today and into tonight. Lows look to fall back into the upper 30s to near 40º with some clouds still hanging around.

Late Week and Beyond

Calmer weather looks to take hold for the last couple of days of this work week. A mix of sun and clouds in place for both Thursday and Friday as highs stay not far from average in the lower to middle 40s. Overnight lows settle back to seasonably chilly levels, falling back into the middle and upper 20s.

We’re keeping an eye on a system that may bring some showers back to the region by the weekend. Saturday looks dry for the moment during the day as highs creep back up into the upper 40s. But as we cool off overnight and that system moves in, we may see a little rain/snow mix to start with lows in the 30s. That quickly becomes all rain with a few scattered showers on Sunday and highs get back up to near 50º.

