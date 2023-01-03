Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT)- (Update - Jan. 3, 2023) We now know the identity of the man killed in a officer-involved shooting on Monday in Perry County.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing, but the preliminary findings revealed troopers were sent to the Krypton community along with deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

While there, officials say a man at the scene, later identified as Jerry Preston, 49, of Krypton, became, “a deadly threat to law enforcement.”

Troopers say a sheriff’s deputy fired their agency-issued gun and hit the man.

Perry County Coroner Wayne Bowling tells WYMT Preston was taken to Hazard ARH for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

(Original story - Jan. 2, 2023) At least one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Hazard.

Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT Kentucky State Police was called to the scene on Krypton Lick Branch Road shortly after 11:00 Monday morning.

We know multiple agencies were called to the scene, but we do not know how many or which ones.

KSP has not released any additional information at this time.

We will post an update as soon as they do.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.