HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Max Martin is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Max is a senior at Floyd Central High School where he has a 3.98 GPA.

He received the Fred Maring Director’s Award for chorus, a Triple Threat Award from KHSAA, and is a member of the Beta Club and Gifted and Talented program.

Congratulations, Max!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.