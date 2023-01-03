ARH Mountain Student Achiever Cassidy Slater

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cassidy Slater is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Cassidy is a senior at Pikeville High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.

She participates in competitive cheerleading, softball, cross country and chorus.

Cassidy is also a member of the student council, the senior class president, co-editor of the yearbook and was crowned homecoming queen.

Congratulations, Cassidy!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Victim in officer-involved shooting in Perry County identified
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Trooper-involved shooting investigated in eastern Ky.
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Cassidy Slater - January 3, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Cassidy Slater - January 3, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Max Martin - January 2, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Max Martin - January 2, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Max Martin - January 2, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Max Martin
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Taytum Griffin - December 27, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Taytum Griffin - December 27, 2022