ARH Mountain Student Achiever Cassidy Slater
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cassidy Slater is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Cassidy is a senior at Pikeville High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.
She participates in competitive cheerleading, softball, cross country and chorus.
Cassidy is also a member of the student council, the senior class president, co-editor of the yearbook and was crowned homecoming queen.
Congratulations, Cassidy!
