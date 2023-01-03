Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 2, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten polls of 2023 are here.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County North Laurel Harlan Pikeville Martin County Hazard South Laurel Corbin Harlan County Betsy Layne

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

North Laurel Corbin Pulaski County Pikeville Knox Central Jackson County Martin County Lawrence County Johnson Central Knott County

