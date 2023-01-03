Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 2, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten polls of 2023 are here.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pulaski County
  2. North Laurel
  3. Harlan
  4. Pikeville
  5. Martin County
  6. Hazard
  7. South Laurel
  8. Corbin
  9. Harlan County
  10. Betsy Layne

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. North Laurel
  2. Corbin
  3. Pulaski County
  4. Pikeville
  5. Knox Central
  6. Jackson County
  7. Martin County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Johnson Central
  10. Knott County

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Trooper-involved shooting investigated in eastern Ky.
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High school basketball scores from across the mountains
Men's AP Top 25 Poll - January 2, 2023
Men's AP Top 25 Poll - January 2, 2023
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - January 2, 2023
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - January 2, 2023
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25