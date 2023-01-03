Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 2, 2022
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten polls of 2023 are here.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Pulaski County
- North Laurel
- Harlan
- Pikeville
- Martin County
- Hazard
- South Laurel
- Corbin
- Harlan County
- Betsy Layne
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- North Laurel
- Corbin
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- Knox Central
- Jackson County
- Martin County
- Lawrence County
- Johnson Central
- Knott County
