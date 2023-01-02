Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high

Injectable drugs WeGovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are commonly used for weight loss, but insurance companies aren’t covering the costs.
Injectable drugs WeGovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are commonly used for weight loss, but insurance companies aren’t covering the costs.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity across the United States. Weekly injectable medications WeGovy and Ozempic have been approved by the FDA to treat weight loss. Mounjaro, a diabetes drug like Ozempic, is on the FDA fast track to treat obesity.

“There’s always risks and benefits we have to think about with every medication. Most of the benefits by far outweigh any of the risks,” said endocrinologist, Dr. Karl Nadolsky. Nadolsky is also a Diplomate with the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

The drugs replicate a hormone found in the intestines that make users feel fuller longer. Some have suffered gastrointestinal side effects, but they often subside.

“These just have much more profound weight loss benefits. They’re also a lot more expensive,” said Nadolsky.

Many insurance companies do not view obesity as a disease that must be treated, even though it can lead to heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Without insurance, this generation of medication costs about $1,300 monthly. With insurance approval, most can be purchased for $25 monthly.

Obesity is a complex health issue, according to Dr. Nadolsky. He wants our country’s health system to take the condition more seriously.

“There’s still too many people, including doctors, personal trainers, dieticians, that say move more, eat less. That whole thing. That’s not helpful. That’s like telling people with depression to just go feel better,” said Nadolsky.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Trooper-involved shooting investigated in eastern Ky.
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky

Latest News

In the early Tuesday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center kept parts of the region under...
Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight, near record temps possible
Bill Ellis Funeral - 11:00 p.m.
Bill Ellis Funeral - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County Shooting - 4:00 p.m.
Perry County Shooting - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Preview - January 2, 2023
Legislative Preview - January 2, 2023
Students in classroom
Kentucky teachers hoping retention and funding are addressed by lawmakers