Showers return as temperatures soar

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a strong system push into the Ohio Valley tonight, bringing us some early showers as temperatures soar.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds and showers will continue to increase overnight as increasingly gusty southerly winds continue to bring warmth and moisture into the mountains. With the clouds and the showers in place, temperatures will remain very mild for this time of year, with lows in the middle 50s...more than 10º warmer than we should see highs this time of year.

Shower chances continue into the day on Tuesday. Despite the clouds and the showers in place, those gusty southerly winds will continue to bring warm air into the mountains. Highs look to top out in the upper 60s to near 70º. Showers continue overnight as the front moves closer to the region. Strong to severe storms are not likely, but some thunder and lightning along with brief gusty winds will be possible. Overnight lows stay mild in the middle 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

Things looking much more like average once we get past this cold front early Wednesday. Shower chances look to wane through the day. Highs early in the lower 60s, before our cold front ushers in middle to upper 30s by the overnight hours, even with mostly cloudy skies.

Continuing to feel a little closer to normal on Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 40s. We’ll try to warm back up to near 50º or so by Saturday as our next system moves in. Showers could start Saturday night and linger into Sunday with highs near 50º.

