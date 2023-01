Rupp Arena under new management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management.

On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer.

Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank Venter.

A California-based management company took over operations last October while Owen finalized the building project.

