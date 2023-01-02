Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis.

“We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.

Even dogs like Danny Boy. The Corgi mix was hit by a car in Pulaski County. The accident left him with an amputated leg. Paws 4 the Cause stepped in for the rescue because Danny Boy was going to be euthanized.

“He needs a medical foster right now so he can recuperate from his injuries and everything,” said Spreitzer.

And then there’s Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shephard born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee joints.

“when she came in, and we met her, we noticed she’s a very special puppy, and she so much wanted to live and was not allowing her disability to hinder her in any way,” said Spreitzer.

Emmerson’s hind legs don’t move like other dogs, but that’s not stopping her. She uses a special wheelchair to get around.

This pup is not looking for a leg up; she’s just fine at her own pace.

“she’s outgrown two wheelchairs since she’s been with us, and we actually have to raise funds for her next wheelchair that she’s going to need,” said Spreitzer.

Emmerson’s been in a foster home, and now she’s ready for her new forever home.

“There are very special people out there that love these types of animals and want them to live out their life,” said Spreitzer. “It’s very rewarding. She is so smart that she can become something very special.”

Emmerson, when fully grown, can weigh up to 80 pounds. So if you’re that special owner, take that into consideration. You may have to lift that much to put her into a wheelchair.

If Emmerson is a good fit for your household, click the link.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.